Oscars 2018: Kobe Bryant wins best animated short film with Dear Basketball
Kobe Bryant is now an Academy Award winner. Here's how you can watch his short
First-time Oscar winner. Five-time NBA champion. Kobe Bryant apparently does it all. After an animated short was made of his Players Tribune letter of retirement, "Dear Basketball," Bryant received an Oscar for the work that he and Glen Keane Productions did to put it together.
Nominated shorts can sometimes be hard to find, but Bryant has made his readily accessible. You can see the six-minute video below:
Bryant's animated short went up against "Lou," "Garden Party," "Negative Space" and "Revolting Rhymes." The 90th Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel took place Sunday.
In the meantime, enjoy Bryant's film. It celebrates one of the most prolific careers in NBA history, and it's potentially allowing Bryant to take his career somewhere else entirely in retirement. It's not like he's far from Hollywood if he wants to try, in any case.
