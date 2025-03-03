Actor and director Ben Stiller spent Sunday evening at the 97th Academy Awards, and even presented the production design award at the show. However, the "Severance" director's focus clearly was elsewhere as he was still paying attention to his favorite basketball team.

While the Oscars were still unfolding, Stiller posted one of his common "KNICKS WIN" tweets on social media after his beloved New York Knicks defeated the Miami Heat 116-112 in overtime on Sunday.

It's hard to imagine Stiller wasn't consistently following all of the action at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Star guard Jalen Brunson lead the way for the Knicks with 31 points on 13 of 25 shooting, and helped rally New York back from a 19-point deficit.

Knicks guard OG Anunoby racked up 23 points, while big man Karl-Anthony Towns tallied 19 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Knicks to their third consecutive win.

Stiller has quite the track record of being one of the biggest Knicks fans around. Back in April 2024, Stiller spoke to ESPN about his Knicks fandom, and admitted he prefers to watch his team at home rather than sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden.

"I can then ... shout or scream at the screen or whatever," Stiller told ESPN. "And I find when I'm watching the game in public, I start releasing sounds that I'm not aware of when I'm alone."

Stiller posts on X about the Knicks more than any other topic. The majority of Stiller's social media posts pertain to what players may be playing well at that time for the Knicks, but he clearly keeps up with what the team is doing.

The Knicks own the third-best record in the Eastern Conference with just over a month remaining in the NBA regular season.