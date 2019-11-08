Otto Porter injury update: Bulls forward sidelined indefinitely with sprained left foot

Chicago Bulls forward Otto Porter has had a solid start to the 2019-20 NBA season, but his campaign just hit a snag. According to a report from ESPN, Porter will be sidelined indefinitely due to a left foot sprain that he suffered during Wednesday's victory over the Atlanta Hawks. There is currently no timetable for his return to action.

Porter has already been ruled out of the Bulls matchup with the Rockets in Houston on Saturday night, and he could well miss additional games too, especially if the Bulls take a cautious approach to his return to action.

"It's a soft-tissue injury, so it's something that's difficult to put a timetable on," Bulls head coach Jim Boylen said on Friday. "That's about as easy as I could say. We're not exactly sure... I don't want to give you a definite timetable because it could be sooner or longer than maybe we see," he added. "I know that's vague and I'm sorry for that, but that's the kind of injury it is.

"Because of the soft tissue, these are things that maybe it settles down in 24 to 48 hours," Boylen said. "Maybe it doesn't. That's where the uncertainty comes in where it's difficult to put a timetable on. So yes, it did not settle down like maybe we had hoped other injuries have. We're not taking any chances with him, or anybody. We'll manage him accordingly and support him in the appropriate way."

On the season, Porter is averaging 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 steals in 25.1 minutes of action per game for the Bulls. Chandler Hutchison is expected to start in Porter's place.