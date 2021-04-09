Otto Porter Jr. is, in theory, the perfect buyout candidate. He is a veteran at the end of a hefty contract, and with free agency looming, is the sort of player that typically boosts his value by joining a contender. He started the season on a mediocre team in the Chicago Bulls, and as of the trade deadline, now plays for a bad one in the Orlando Magic. He has suffered through injuries and declining performance in recent years, making him an ideal low-risk, high-reward target for winners.

Yet according to The New York Times' Marc Stein, Porter has had no buyout discussions with the Magic. Stein also reports that he did not discuss a possible buyout with the Bulls prior to the deadline either. In all likelihood, that means that Porter will be finishing the season with the Magic.

While players are free to sign with new teams as soon as they receive a buyout, they must receive that buyout by 11:59, p.m. ET on Friday, April 9 in order to be eligible to play for a new team in the postseason. Barring a last-second change of heart, that means that Porter won't be reinforcing a contender this postseason. He will finish the year with the Magic and then enter unrestricted free agency this summer.

Porter, a career 40.2 percent 3-point shooter, would be an ideal fit on almost any contending team. Years of injuries have sapped his athleticism and mobility, but players like Nic Batum and Blake Griffin have proven what a difference playing for a contender can have in that regard. Porter would have been pursued by just about every serious championship contender if he'd hit the open market. Instead, those teams will have to wait until the offseason to try to snag the sharpshooter.