Over/under odds are out on Warriors, Celtics, Cavaliers, and rest of the NBA

With the NBA offseason reaching a conclusion it's time to start thinking about next season. Vegas has released the Over/Under odds for every NBA team. Certain teams like the Warriors are obviously expected to win the most games. However, there's a few surprises mixed in that will create some interesting narratives to follow this season.

The Celtics are expected to lead the East in wins with an Over/Under set at 56.5 and the Cavaliers closely behind them at 53.5. The Spurs, Rockets, and Thunder are all expected to win 50 games this season and the 76ers are projected to take a major step forward in the weakened East. All odds are via the WestGate SportsBook

2017-18 NBA reg season wins



Atl 25.5

Bos 56.5

Brk 28.5

Cha 42.5

Chi 21.5

Cle 53.5

Dal 35.5

Den 45.5

Det 38.5

GS 67.5

Hou 55.5

Ind 31.5 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) August 29, 2017

2017-18 NBA reg season wins



LAC 43.5

LAL 33.5

Mem 37.5

Mia 43.5

Mil 47.5

Min 48.5

NO 39.5

NY 30.5

OKC 51.5

Orl 33.5

Phi 42.5

Phx 28.5 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) August 29, 2017

The biggest surprises are obviously Boston at 56.5 and Philadelphia at 42.5. The Celtics did finish last season with the most wins in the East, but that was at 53 wins. Next season, if the Kyrie Irving trade doesn't end up being rescinded, will be an entirely different team with only four returning players. 56 wins are high expectations for a group that's going to need some time to gel together.

The Sixers are a surprise, because teams don't typically go from a 20 win season to a 40 win. However, considering the weakened state of the East, and all the potential that exists on Philadelphia, there are certainly more dangerous odds on here such as the Heat at 43.5 and Thunder at 51.5. Those two are right around the range of where they finish and anybody going over or under on those two is likely going to be sweating it out to the very end of the year.