Ownership group applying for NHL team in Seattle also aims to bring NBA back to city

It's been 10 years since the NBA last played a regular-season game in Seattle, and in the ensuing decade there's been plenty of reports and rumors about when the league will return to the city.

Now, we have the latest update. An ownership group, who has submitted a bid for potential expansion franchise in the NHL, said they would also like to bring an NBA team back to Seattle. Via ESPN:

The ownership group that applied to bring the NHL to Seattle is optimistic as it begins a season-ticket drive Thursday. It is also leaving the door open for another feat: bringing an NBA franchise back to the city. "The answer is absolutely," investment banker David Bonderman told ESPN. "If there is a franchise to be had from the NBA, we want to be up there fighting for it for Seattle." "The way we are going to structure all of our contractually obligated income is making sure there will be revenue upside built in should the NBA ever consider Seattle," Leiweke said. "We are committed to making sure the building, all of our contracts, all of our partnerships and all of our relationships, are done in a way that we can maximize value.

Of course, there are a number of hurdles to clear before the NBA will ever return to Seattle -- namely, the league has to decide if it wants expansion. Since the Sonics left, that has always seemed to be the biggest dilemma toward getting another team back in the city. If the NBA wants to add teams, then Seattle will always be at the top of the list, but the league has had 30 teams since 2004.

There's always a chance that a team could relocate to Seattle, but after the Kings and Bucks both got new arenas, those hopes have mostly faded for the time being.

With Key Arena being remodeled, and an ownership group in the city eager to bring an NBA team to Seattle, the conditions are getting better and better for a return. It may not be soon, but it does seem likely that at some point there will be another NBA team in Seattle.