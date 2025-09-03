The Mavericks have signed PJ Washington to a four-year, $90 million contract extension that will keep the forward in Dallas through the 2029-30 season.

The deal, confirmed to Shams Charania by Washington's agent, increases Washington's average annual salary from $14.2 million in the last year of his current deal to $22.5 million. Washington joined the Mavs in a trade deadline deal back in 2024 and became a key contributor in the Mavs' run to the Finals that year. Last season, Washington averaged 14.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game on 45.3/38.1/72.2 shooting splits in 57 games, and was rewarded for that play with a new deal.

The Mavs now have a full house in the frontcourt for the foreseeable future. They extended Daniel Gafford earlier this summer on a three-year deal, and have Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II and the No. 1 overall pick from this summer's NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg, all on the roster. Figuring out how to make that group all fit together and finding the right combinations and rotations will be Jason Kidd's top task to start the 2025-26 season.

One would expect that, at some point, they'll need to consolidate that frontcourt talent via a trade to create better roster balance, but by inking Gafford and Washington to new extensions, they have ample ammunition to make such a trade when one comes available. They were previously lacking any contracts between $18 million and $36 million annually on their cap sheet, but Washington's new deal gives them a contract at that level.