Pacers assistant 'hates' Sixers' Joel Embiid: 'He gets away with a lot of crap'
Dan Burke made the comments in the wake of Indiana's 119-116 loss to the Sixers
It appears that Joel Embiid may have another enemy. Prior to Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Indiana Pacers aired an interview on Fox Sports Indiana in which assistant coach Dan Burke said that he has "hate" for the Philadelphia 76ers and, specifically, their star center Embiid.
"I hate that team," Burke said. "I really wanted to win that game. I think Embiid gets away with a bunch of crap the league ignores, and it would have been a good one to just walk away from [with a win]."
See for yourself:
Burke made the comments in the wake of Indiana's 119-116 loss to the Sixers on Saturday.
During that contest, Philadelphia scored six of the final eight points to come away with a huge win. Versatile forward Ben Simmons registered three steals in the final 13.9 seconds, including one that set up a Tobias Harris slam dunk to give the Sixers a 115-113 lead.
As you could probably tell, Burke was frustrated by the fact that Embiid was able to do a significant amount of damage against the Pacers. The star big man finished with 32 points on 8-of-15 shooting while also securing 11 rebounds and dishing out four assists.
Even though Burke was adamant that Embiid gets away with a lot, the Sixers star can be shut down. In fact, in a 101-96 loss at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, Embiid was held scoreless for the first time in his NBA career recently.
In that game, Embiid missed all 11 of his field goal attempts while grabbing 13 rebounds in 32 minutes. It was also only the third time that Embiid failed to score double-digit points in his career.
Since that scoreless outing, Embiid has 27 averaged points per contest and seems to be back to his old self.
Embiid has never been afraid to speak his mind or talk a little bit of trash to the opposition. It certainly won't be a huge surprise if he has something to say back to Burke when the teams meet up once again on New Year's Eve.
