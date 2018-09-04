Pacers award coach Nate McMillan with multiyear contract extension after consecutive playoff berths

The Indiana Pacers have signed head coach Nate McMillan to a new multiyear contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday.

McMillan, who has guided the team to a 90-74 record, has made two playoff appearances in two seasons. He engineered a surprising 48-34 record last season for the Pacers, pushing the East-winning Cavs to seven games in the first round before being bounced.

"I'm really proud of what Nate and our coaching staff have done," Pacers president Kevin Pritchard said. "Nate is very deserving of this extension. We have a wonderful culture and he has been a big part of implementing that culture. He's dedicated leader, a very good coach and we're lucky to have him here with the Pacers."

McMillan previously served as associate head coach for the Pacers under Frank Vogel for three seasons before taking over the head-coaching position.

During McMillan's two-year stint, he has quietly transformed the Pacers into a consistent factor in the East, winning 42 and 48 games. Additionally, he's also partly credited with Victor Oladipo's rise into an All-Star-caliber player after he had a mostly lackluster run with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic.

McMillan finished sixth in Coach of the Year balloting last season, and based off recent win totals released by Vegas, he'll be expected to at least match Indy's win total of 48 from a season ago.