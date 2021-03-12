Earlier this season, the Houston Rockets sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in one of the biggest trades in recent memory. But the former MVP teaming up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wasn't the only notable part of that deal, which ended up including four teams.

Caris LeVert moved from the Nets to the Indiana Pacers in the deal, and during his post-trade physical a small mass was discovered on his kidney. Thankfully it was found early so doctors were able to remove it and LeVert is closing in on a full recovery. In fact, he could return to the court during the Pacers' upcoming road trip, which begins on Friday. Via ESPN:

"Caris LeVert played in practice today. He's getting closer and closer, it won't be too much longer," coach Nate Bjorkgren told reporters on Thursday. He added that there's "a chance" LeVert could play during the road trip. "[LeVert] looks good. To me, he looks ready to play," Brogdon told The Indianapolis Star. "A complete game changer. He changes the scouting report. Having another dynamic scorer on the floor can really help this team."

The Pacers play the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, the Phoenix Suns on Saturday and close out the trip against the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

LeVert hasn't played since Jan. 12, so it may take him some time to regain his rhythm and game shape after such a serious medical scare. Still, as Malcolm Brogdon noted, he adds a much needed element to this Pacers team. As part of the big trade, the Pacers sent Victor Oladipo to the Houston Rockets, and since then are 21st in offensive rating.

They have a lot of solid players, but not many who can create their own shot, especially with TJ Warren also sidelined. That puts a lot of pressure on Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis to not only score but set up everyone else. The good news is that LeVert should help in both departments.

He's not the most efficient scorer, but he can get his own look whenever he wants and is a solid facilitator. Even at less than full strength, LeVert will add another dimension to the Pacers' attack, which will take some of the burden off Brogdon and Sabonis, and give opponents another dynamic to worry about.