The blockbuster four-team trade between the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers was finalized on Saturday, but not before the Indiana Pacers received an additional second-round pick and cash considerations after an issue was discovered during Caris LeVert's physical.

At first, it was unclear exactly what that meant, but now we know that LeVert will be out indefinitely after a small mass was discovered on his kidney. The Pacers announced the news and said LeVert will "undergo further medical tests and more details will follow as needed."

LeVert also made a statement following the announcement:

"On behalf of my family and myself, we want to thank the Indiana Pacers for their support and guidance. We are grateful for their extreme thoroughness during the physical process and I am looking forward to joining the team and being part of this great organization as soon as possible."

