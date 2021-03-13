Earlier this season, the Houston Rockets sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in one of the biggest trades in recent memory. But the former MVP teaming up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wasn't the only notable part of that deal, which ended up including four teams.

Caris LeVert moved from the Nets to the Indiana Pacers in the trade, and during his post-trade physical a small mass was discovered on his kidney. Thankfully, it was found early so doctors were able to remove it, and LeVert's recovery is nearing completion. In fact, he is expected to return on Saturday night against the Phoenix Suns, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Naturally, LeVert is excited about the opportunity to get back out onto the floor with his new Pacers teammates and he expressed how grateful he is to play again.

"It's been a while, and I miss the game for sure,'' LeVert said. "I always saw the light at the end of the tunnel. I knew the pain I was feeling after the surgery, that wouldn't last forever. I knew this day would come where I felt up to playing again. I've got a great support system with my family and my teammates. ... It's just going to be a joy to play the game tomorrow. I'm sure it'll be a great night for all of us.''

While it has been some time since LeVert played in an actual NBA game, his new teammates have been impressed with what they've seen out of him on the practice floor to this point.

"[LeVert] looks good. To me, he looks ready to play," Malcolm Brogdon told The Indianapolis Star. "A complete game-changer. He changes the scouting report. Having another dynamic scorer on the floor can really help this team."

LeVert hasn't played since Jan. 12, so it may take him some time to regain his rhythm and game shape after such a serious medical scare. Still, as Brogdon noted, he adds a much-needed element to this Pacers team. As part of the big trade, the Pacers sent Victor Oladipo to the Houston Rockets, and since then are ranked No. 21 in offensive rating.

They have a lot of solid players, but not many who can create their own shot, especially with TJ Warren also sidelined. That puts a lot of pressure on Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis to not only score but set up everyone else. The good news is that LeVert should help in both departments.

He's not the most efficient scorer, but he can get his own look whenever he wants and is a solid facilitator. Even at less than full strength, LeVert will add another dimension to the Pacers' attack, which will take some of the burden off Brogdon and Sabonis, and give opponents another dynamic to worry about.