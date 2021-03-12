Earlier this season, the Houston Rockets sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in one of the biggest trades in recent memory. But the former MVP teaming up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wasn't the only notable part of that deal, which ended up including four teams.

Caris LeVert moved from the Nets to the Indiana Pacers in the trade, and during his post-trade physical a small mass was discovered on his kidney. Thankfully, it was found early so doctors were able to remove it, and LeVert's recovery is nearing completion. In fact, he is expected to return on Saturday night against the Phoenix Suns, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"[LeVert] looks good. To me, he looks ready to play," Malcolm Brogdon told The Indianapolis Star. "A complete game-changer. He changes the scouting report. Having another dynamic scorer on the floor can really help this team."

LeVert hasn't played since Jan. 12, so it may take him some time to regain his rhythm and game shape after such a serious medical scare. Still, as Brogdon noted, he adds a much-needed element to this Pacers team. As part of the big trade, the Pacers sent Victor Oladipo to the Houston Rockets, and since then are ranked No. 21 in offensive rating.

They have a lot of solid players, but not many who can create their own shot, especially with TJ Warren also sidelined. That puts a lot of pressure on Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis to not only score but set up everyone else. The good news is that LeVert should help in both departments.

He's not the most efficient scorer, but he can get his own look whenever he wants and is a solid facilitator. Even at less than full strength, LeVert will add another dimension to the Pacers' attack, which will take some of the burden off Brogdon and Sabonis, and give opponents another dynamic to worry about.