Pacers' Domantas Sabonis agrees to four-year extension that could be worth $85 million with bonuses

So much for being traded. Rather than being dealt to another team, Domantas Sabonis will now be in Indiana for the foreseeable future as he agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Pacers on Monday worth $77 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Sabonis' agent Greg Lawrence reveals Sabonis could make as much as $85 million with bonuses in a deal that will keep him in Indiana through the 2023-24 NBA season.

Sabonis was selected by the Thunder in the first round (11th overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft, and he played a single season in Oklahoma City before being traded -- along with Victor Oladipo -- to Indiana in exchange for Paul George in July of 2017. Since joining the Pacers, Sabonis has developed into a key cog for an Indiana team hoping to make some noise in a relatively open Eastern Conference.

The deal comes as a bit of a surprise, as Sabonis was recently the subject of trade rumors -- something he didn't seem to be too happy about.

"There's not really much to talk about," Sabonis said regarding the rumors. "I know exactly how the Pacers feel about me now, they know how I feel about that, and there's not much more to say. Let my agents do the rest of it and we'll see what happens."

Clearly, the two sides were able to iron out their differences and come to an agreement, and just in time, as Monday was the deadline for upcoming fourth-year players to extend their rookie-scale contracts. Around this time last year, the Pacers agreed to a similar extension with Myles Turner, so they clearly feel like the two will be able to coexist in the frontcourt moving forward.

Sabonis' numbers have improved each season that he has been in the league. Last year, he averaged career highs in points (14.1), rebounds (9.3), assists (2.9) and minutes (24.8) per game. Now that he's locked up long-term, Sabonis will play a major role in helping the Pacers try to win their first-ever NBA title.