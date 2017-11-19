Pacers done with Summer League in Orlando
The Pacers will likely join the show that has become the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas next summer.
The Pacers annual week in early July to play young players and free agents at the Orlando Pro Summer League has reportedly come to an end.
According to Josh Robbins, the Magic will no longer host the event and instead join the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Expect the Pacers to also join the summer showcase that has become a huge offseason event for the NBA in Vegas. Prior to the season, Pacers president, Kevin Pritchard indicated the Pacers were considering a move from Orlando to Vegas in the summer and now we know why.
Utah will continue to host a Summer League prior to the Vegas event, so it is possible the Pacers could play in Utah, as well. However, as reported in the story, the league wants all 30 teams to be part of the Vegas league eventually.
As we’ve seen over the years, and Lonzo Ball is exemplifying thus far in his rookie season, Summer League play can be misleading. BUT...it is so much fun and still a great way to get a good look at rookies or other young, developing players.
Plus, as the hype for the Vegas event continues to build, getting that look at the youngins under a brighter spotlight will be even more illuminating.
Orlando Summer League to end
The Magic will instead play in the Las Vegas Summer League