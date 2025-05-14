Pacers eliminate Cavaliers, move to Eastern Conference finals: Tyrese Haliburton leads Indiana past No. 1 seed

The East's top seed has been eliminated. With their 114-105 win in Game 5 on Tuesday night, the Indiana Pacers knocked out the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs and clinched a spot in the Eastern Conference finals for the second consecutive season. The Pacers will now face either the Boston Celtics or New York Knicks with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

The Cavs won 64 games in the regular season, the second-most in franchise history, but fell well short of expectations. Cleveland's best chance at a non-LeBron James title went up in smoke amid a series of missed 3-pointers and injuries to almost every core player on the roster. Darius Garland played the postseason with a sprained big toe, and he was a mess in Game 5. Donovan Mitchell fought through an ankle injury and nearly brought the Cavaliers back late, but he wasn't himself for three quarters. Mitchell ended with a game-high 35 points, but he shot 8 for 25 from the floor (and 15 for 21 from the free-throw line).

The Pacers won two close games on the road to start this series and then won in blowout fashion in Game 4. Indy led by 41 points (tying an NBA playoff record) at halftime and cruised to victory, setting up their chance to clinch Tuesday in Game 5 in Cleveland. Tyrese Haliburton scored 31 points and added eight assists and six rebounds in the clinching game.

The Cavaliers had no trouble with the Miami Heat in the first round. Cleveland swept Miami in the most lopsided series in NBA history, outscoring the Heat by 122 points in four games. But the dominance stopped there.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers scores, results

Game 1: Pacers 121, Cavaliers 112

Game 2: Pacers 120, Cavaliers 119

Game 3: Cavaliers 126, Pacers 104

Game 4: Pacers 129, Cavaliers 109

Game 5: Pacers 114, Cavaliers 105 (Pacers win series, 4-1)