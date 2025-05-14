Pacers eliminate Cavaliers, move to Eastern Conference finals: Tyrese Haliburton leads Indiana past No. 1 seed

FINAL: Pacers 114, Cavaliers 105
And that's a wrap on the 64-win Cleveland Cavaliers, folks. The Indiana Pacers are headed to the Eastern Conference finals after beating the Cavaliers in Game 5 to secure a 4-1 series victory. Cleveland's best chance at a non-LeBron James title has gone up in smoke amid a series of missed 3-pointers and injuries to almost every core player on the roster.
Darius Garland played the postseason with a sprained big toe, and he was a mess in Game 5. Donovan Mitchell fought through an ankle injury and nearly brought the Cavaliers back late, but he wasn't himself for three quarters. Evan Mobley missed Game 2 with an ankle sprain, and that was the hardest loss of the series. Cleveland didn't hit its 3s all series and shot just 9-of-35 from deep in the series-ending loss. Now, with an enormous payroll and no conference finals trips with this core, the Cavaliers must figure out how to respond to this devastating defeat.
The Pacers, meanwhile, got a maestro performance out of Tyrese Haliburton. He scored 31 points and added eight assists and six rebounds in the series-clinching win, but the Pacers have done this as a team. Their depth is what makes them special. Everyone who plays can create his own shot, and almost everyone defends. They're peaking at the right time, and with the Celtics presumably out of the mix following Jayson Tatum's Achilles tear, they have a very real chance to reach the NBA Finals.