An Indiana Pacers fan has been charged after allegedly stabbing a New York Knicks fan and injuring another during an Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 watch party at a Carmel, Indiana, brewery last Friday. According to court documents obtained by the Indy Star, Jarrett Funke, 24, was charged Tuesday by the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office with battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness and battery.

According to the reports, the incident began when Funke allegedly harassed two Knicks fans at Danny Boy Beer Works. Witnesses said Funke approached the men, slapped a hat off one fan's head and challenged them to a fight. Bar staff called police and told Funke and his family to leave the premises.

Funke's father tried to escort him out, but the son continued yelling at the Knicks fans, reportedly shouting, "F--- you, you still have a f---ing problem. Take this outside."

Although responding officers initially turned around after being informed Funke had left, the confrontation escalated shortly after. When the two Knicks fans stepped onto the bar's patio to smoke, Funke allegedly returned and resumed harassing them. One of the fans briefly pulled out a pocket knife before putting it away.

Funke then lunged at the man, pulled his own knife and stabbed him in the back, court documents say. The second fan attempted to intervene and suffered a leg injury after cutting himself on a patio stoop.

Funke tried to flee but was stopped in the parking lot by Carmel police. Emergency personnel transported both Knicks fans to a local hospital with injuries. Funke was also treated and interviewed by police, reportedly telling officers, "They were talking s---," and claiming the fans initiated the fight.

However, after interviewing witnesses and reviewing accounts from the scene, investigators concluded Funke was the aggressor. Several patrons told officers the stabbing victim was bleeding heavily and they feared he might die.

The Pacers won the first two games of the playoff series in New York before losing Game 3 Sunday night in Indianapolis. Tipoff for Game 4 is set for 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night.