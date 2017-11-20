Pacers final score: Pacers hold off Magic 105-97

Victor Oladipo scored 29 points, lifting the Pacers to their fourth straight win. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 with five threes.

The Indiana Pacers won their season best fourth straight win by defeating the Orlando Magic on the road. The Pacers overcome a halftime deficit with another big third quarter and holding on late with big threes from Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic scored 26 for the second straight night, hitting five of Indiana’s eight threes.

Victor Oladipo was the heart and soul of the Pacers, leading all scorers with 29, fighting through hard hits and fatigue to lift Indiana to the win. Oladipo filled up the stat sheet with nine rebounds, seven steals, and five assists, shooting 12-14 from the free throw line.

Oladipo had seven of Indiana’s 17 steals on the night, with Thaddeus Young getting three of his own as part of his 17 points night. The Pacers will have three days off to recoup before hosting the Toronto Raptors on Friday.