Pacers final score: Pacers open up against Heat 120-95
Pacers final score: Pacers open up against Heat 120-95
Myles Turner scored 25 and Bojan Bogdanovic had 26 as Indiana dominated in the second half to top Miami.
A big third quarter helped fuel the Indiana Pacers to a blowout victory against the Miami Heat. The Pacers outscored Miami 32-13 in the third quarter to turn a close halftime lead into a lopsided win. The Pacers shot 59.5% for the game, topping Miami 26-11 in points off turnovers.
Myles Turner led the way for the Pacers early, scoring 20 of his 25 points in the first half, shooting 11-14 for the game. He had seven rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. In the second half, it was Bojan Bogdanovic that pushed the lead, finishing with a game high 26.
The Pacers have now won three straight games and will face the Orlando Magic tomorrow on the second night of a back-to-back.
-
LeBron: NFL is blackballing Kaepernick
The Cavs superstar compared Kaepernick to Martin Luther King Jr. and Muhammad Ali
-
Kerr chimes in on Trump-LaVar beef
The Warriors coach isn't surprised that the president and LaVar Ball are in a war of words
-
NBA Sunday scores, highlights, updates
We've got you covered for all the scores and highlights from Sunday's NBA games
-
Lakers' Kuzma comes to defense of Ball
Kyle Kuzma is tired of how his teammate Lonzo Ball is being treated
-
Dubs got win to avoid Embiid trash talk
The Warriors used a huge third quarter to come back from a 23-point deficit to get the win
-
Warriors rally, but Sixers a big problem
Three takeaways from Golden State's 24-point rally past the Sixers