Pacers final score: Pacers open up against Heat 120-95

Myles Turner scored 25 and Bojan Bogdanovic had 26 as Indiana dominated in the second half to top Miami.

A big third quarter helped fuel the Indiana Pacers to a blowout victory against the Miami Heat. The Pacers outscored Miami 32-13 in the third quarter to turn a close halftime lead into a lopsided win. The Pacers shot 59.5% for the game, topping Miami 26-11 in points off turnovers.

Myles Turner led the way for the Pacers early, scoring 20 of his 25 points in the first half, shooting 11-14 for the game. He had seven rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. In the second half, it was Bojan Bogdanovic that pushed the lead, finishing with a game high 26.

The Pacers have now won three straight games and will face the Orlando Magic tomorrow on the second night of a back-to-back.