Pacers final score: Pacers outgun Cavaliers 124-107

Indiana hit 15 three pointers, including five from Victor Oladipo, who scored 23. Thaddeus Young scored 26.

The Indiana Pacers won their third straight game, topping the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road. The Pacers showed tough resolve all night to respond to everything the Cavs threw their way. Indiana shot 15-25 from three point range and dished 35 assists on their 49 field goals.

Thaddeus Young led Indiana with 26 points on 12-18 shooting, hitting a pair from deep. Victor Oladipo had 20 of his 23 points in the second half, combining for 15 assists with Darren Collison, who scored 25 of his own. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 17 points, hitting 3-4 from three point range and Domantas Sabonis completed another double double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, plus six assists.

The Pacers got the win despite a big scoring push late from LeBron James, who had 33 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Cavs. Indiana moves to 5-3 on the season and will continue on the road to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.