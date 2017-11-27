Pacers final score: Pacers top Magic 121-109

Victor Oladipo scored 26 points to help Indiana to their sixth straight win over Orlando. Bojan Bogdanovic led four other double figure scorers with 22.

Victor Oladipo returned to action, hitting his first 11 shots from the field to help push the Indiana Pacers back into the win column against the Orlando Magic. The Pacers had a big fourth quarter, responding to the Magic taking an 86-85 lead with an 9-0 run to go up for good.

Oladipo finished with 26 points, filling up the stat sheet with six rebounds, five assists, four blocks, and a pair of steals. He got plenty of help tonight as well, with the Pacers hitting 15 threes and getting four other double figure scorers, featuring Bojan Bogdanovic with 22.

Off the bench, Domantas Sabonis scored 19 points and Lance Stephenson had 18, each finishing with eight rebounds and five assists. Myles Turner scored 18 as well, hitting three threes and coming up with two blocks.

The Pacers will take to the road on Wednesday, wrapping up their season series with the Houston Rockets.