Pacers final score: Raptors hold off Pacers 120-115

Victor Oladipo scored 36 for Indiana, but missed shots at the rim haunted the Pacers in a tough road loss in Toronto. Myles Turner scored 17.

Where missed opportunities against Houston may have kept the Indiana Pacers from playing within 10 late in the game, missed opportunities cost the Pacers a win against the Toronto Raptors. The Pacers were in the game for much of the night, including turning around an 18-5 Toronto fourth quarter run in the fourth when it looked like the game was being put out of reach.

Indiana stormed back with a 13-3 run of their own, putting them within five, but the same thing that put them in the hole to begin with cost them the win: shots around the basket. The Raptors outscored Indiana 70-44 in the paint, a staggering gap when considering the Pacers had three extra offensive rebounds.

The Pacers wound up shooting under 42% from inside the paint, missing seemingly the easiest of buckets, including a Bojan Bogdanovic fast break that could have drawn the game to within three late. The biggest struggle for the Pacers came from Domantas Sabonis, who was just 2-10 from the floor for six points. He was part of a bench that was outscored 50-28, despite a late flurry from Lance Stephenson.

Stephenson was the only double figure scorer off the bench with 11, helping Indiana stage their run late, with six points late. Stephenson finished 5-10 from the floor, an impressive number considering only three Pacers outdoing that percentage. One of those was T.J. Leaf, who in four minutes went 2-3 from the field on a pair of offensive rebound putbacks.

The Pacers were led on the night by Victor Oladipo, who scored a season high 36 points. Oladipo was big early and often for the Pacers with 20 first half points, finishing 14-22 from the floor with seven rebounds, six assists, three steals, and three blocks.

This performance, however, was bookmarked by an 0-4 shooting effort in the fourth quarter. Much of that could be attributed to fatigue by game’s end. Oladipo played a game high 39 minutes, and was offered little in the way of support. Stephenson’s play late was the most reliable reprieve outside of a 17-point night from Myles Turner.

Turner finished 7-11 from the field and played very well when given the opportunity, but wasn’t involved often enough, finishing with the fewest field goal attempts among the starters, including Bogdanovic, who was just 2-11 on the night and had no three pointers.

The Pacers fell short despite many things in the game working in their favor, which makes this loss all the more frustrating. Indiana shot 44% for the game; not great for their success this season at just 3-6 now when shooting below 45%, but their success outside of the paint was over 50%, considerably higher than their season average of 42.8%, again making it a loss that could have been avoided.

While Indiana drops to 12-11 after having lost three of their last four, they will have a chance to bounce back with a six game home stand that begins Monday against the New York Knicks. The Pacers fell apart late against the Knicks in November and will be looking for revenge, maybe with or without Kristaps Porzingis, who is day-to-day with an ankle injury.