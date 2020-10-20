The Indiana Pacers have hired Toronto Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren as their next head coach, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Bjorkgren has been an assistant with the Raptors since 2018 after Nick Nurse became the coach in Toronto. Bjorkgren worked with Nurse previously with the G League affiliate team formerly known as the Iowa Energy from 2007-2011. He's also served as an assistant with the Phoenix Suns, under, then, coach Jeff Hornacek.

He's worked his way up from being a high school coach in Phoenix, Arizona to the G League, an assistant on the 2019 Raptors championship team and now he has his first shot at a head coaching gig. The Pacers are hoping that a new coach in the locker room will finally get this team over the hump of many first-round exits in the postseason. The Pacers were swept by the Heat in the NBA bubble, but injuries to several key players certainly played a factor in that.

Bjorkgren will inherit an Indiana team that is full of promise, with All-Star's Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, as well as Malcolm Brogdon, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren. This is a defensively-stout team that hasn't reached its potential yet, or really had much time to develop any sort of chemistry, so Bjorkgren will have the opportunity to help create an identity for this team.