Pacers injury update: Myles Turner questionable with sore knee for Pacers

The Pacers may have to face the Raptors without their starting center.

After the Pacers shootaround in Toronto on Friday morning, center Myles Turner showed up on the injury report as qeustionable with a sore knee.

According to Nate McMillan, Turner bumped knees with another tall Houston Rockets' player causing some pain he was able to play through during the game. But the knee soreness worsened on the Pacers travel day to Toronto so now they will see how the big fella is feeling at game time before determining whether he is able to play or not.

After playing in the season opener, Turner missed the next seven games while recovering from a concussion after getting hit in the head during the game.

Fortunately, a bruised/sore knee is not a concerning injury for the long term. Victor Oladipo had a similar injury last week and missed one game before returning to the lineup.

If the Pacers do rest Turner in Toronto on Friday night, he will have two more full days off over the weekend before the Pacers play their next game home against the Knicks on Monday.