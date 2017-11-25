Pacers Injury Update: Victor Oladipo questionable to play Celtics

The Pacers may have to face the Celtics without their leading scorer.

Amidst all that went well for the Pacers in the second half of their 107-104 win over the Raptors on Friday night, Victor Oladipo came up limping after simultaneously getting called for a charge and banging his knee against the Toronto defender.

Oladipo appeared ready to try to play through it down the stretch, but Nate McMillan sense his star wasn’t quite himself and stayed with Lance Stephenson. This proved to work well for the Pacers since Stephenson took advantage of the extra minutes to bury the Raptors in a hail of three balls.

Following the game, Oladipo continued to shuffle through the locker room with a limp. When asked about his status for Saturday night, Vic expressed optimism but as much as he tried he didn’t sound too optimistic.

Oladipo (bruised right knee) is officially questionable to play the Celtics which will surely depend on how the knee feels in the morning and how and if he can work through the pain leading up to the game.

Playing the Celtics is suddenly a big game but the Pacers are more interested in the big picture, so unless Oladipo is ready to fly at game time they will likely keep him grounded. Fortunately, a bruised knee is not an injury with long-term concerns, but we’ll have to wait to see if Vic is ready to play with the short turnaround of back-to-back games.

For the Celtics, their young star Jaylen Brown is also questionable due to a funeral he is attending in the Atlanta area on Saturday. While the timing should work for him to rejoin the C’s in Indy for the game, actually playing under such emotional circumstances would be a challenge.