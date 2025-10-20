Indiana Pacers rookie Kam Jones has been arrested after allegedly speeding on his way to practice, police records show. Jones faces charges of misdemeanor reckless driving and felony resisting law enforcement, per Marion County arrest records, after he was allegedly clocked driving 90 mph in a 50 mph zone and seen weaving through traffic by an Indiana state trooper.

Jones was eventually pulled over after a brief police chase, but claims he didn't know the trooper was trying to pull him over.

"Mr. Jones stated that he did not know he was speeding and was running late for practice for the Indiana Pacers," court documents read. "He stated that he saw [the trooper's] turn signal and did not know that [the trooper] was attempting to pull over his vehicle."

Jones will have a hearing on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 9 a.m., and his bond for release has not been set as of Monday afternoon. The Pacers released a brief statement acknowledging the situation, per Fox 59, but did not have additional comment while they gathered more information.

Jones was the 38th overall pick by the Pacers in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft out of Marquette and signed a four-year deal worth $8.6 million that is only partially guaranteed in Year 2, non-guaranteed for Year 3 and has a team option in Year 4. Jones is currently dealing with a back injury and was already expected to miss the start of the season, but will now await his hearing and resolution of his two pending charges.