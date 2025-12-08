The Indiana Pacers host the Sacramento Kings in the first tip of the three-game Monday NBA schedule. Both sides have struggled this season with Indiana entering at 5-18 and Sacramento entering at 6-17. Domantas Sabonis (knee) is out for Sacramento, while Indiana has a lengthy injury list highlighted by the extended absence of Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles).

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse is set for 7 p.m. ET. Indiana is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Kings vs. Pacers odds, while the over/under is 234.5. Before making Pacers vs. Kings picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 29-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Kings vs. Pacers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Kings:

Kings vs. Pacers spread: Pacers -3.5 Kings vs. Pacers over/under: 234.5 points Kings vs. Pacers money line: Pacers -177, Kings +148 Kings vs. Pacers picks: See picks at SportsLine Kings vs. Pacers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Pacers vs. Kings picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Kings vs. Pacers 10,000 times and is leaning Over the total, projecting 239 combined points.

