Pacers make statement by turning Black Friday Gold

The Pacers will roll out their Gold Statement jerseys against the Raptors at BLF.

The Pacers always turn Black Friday to gold with their ticket deals throughout day of holiday spending frenzy but branding it nicely as Gold Friday with big-time ticket deals for fans.

So what better day to unveil the new Nike gold “Statement” jerseys at home than on Gold Friday? No fools working down at BLF, so of course they will splash the gold against the Raptors as the team hopes to capitalize on a growing number of trending topics.

First and foremost, the team is selling itself with effort and W’s few expected before the season started. Secondly, the Pacers are 10-8 but only seven of those games were at the Fieldhouse.

The next three games are at BLF which is part of a stretch of nine of the next 11 games at home. The teams are no pushovers but the opportunity remains to maintain and improve that .500 record.

Considering the narrative surrounding the Pacers in September, these are golden days indeed. Check out the new Gold unis.