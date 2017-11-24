Pacers make statement by turning Black Friday Gold
Pacers make statement by turning Black Friday Gold
The Pacers will roll out their Gold Statement jerseys against the Raptors at BLF.
The Pacers always turn Black Friday to gold with their ticket deals throughout day of holiday spending frenzy but branding it nicely as Gold Friday with big-time ticket deals for fans.
So what better day to unveil the new Nike gold “Statement” jerseys at home than on Gold Friday? No fools working down at BLF, so of course they will splash the gold against the Raptors as the team hopes to capitalize on a growing number of trending topics.
First and foremost, the team is selling itself with effort and W’s few expected before the season started. Secondly, the Pacers are 10-8 but only seven of those games were at the Fieldhouse.
The next three games are at BLF which is part of a stretch of nine of the next 11 games at home. The teams are no pushovers but the opportunity remains to maintain and improve that .500 record.
Considering the narrative surrounding the Pacers in September, these are golden days indeed. Check out the new Gold unis.
Before they debut tonight on the court, get a close-up look at our new @Nike Statement uniforms: https://t.co/oB3pxrNHPH pic.twitter.com/2WMcXThPIx— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 24, 2017
-
Westbrook's feud with Jackson continues
Westbrook claims he doesn't remember calling Jackson's celebration 'bull----' back in 2016
-
Report: Rose contemplating future
Rose is reportedly sick of being injured, and it's 'taking a toll on him mentally'
-
Hornets vs. Cavs odds, expert picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Cavs-Hornets game 10,000 times
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 24: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Bulls vs. Warriors odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Bulls-Warriors game 10,000 times
-
Brown won't play Okafor in garbage time
Okafor has played just 25 minutes this season for the 76ers