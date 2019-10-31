Pacers' Myles Turner diagnosed with sprained right ankle during win against Brooklyn Nets

The Indiana Pacers are already without one of their best players in superstar guard Victor Oladipo. Tonight, it seems they've lost another.

Myles Turner suffered an injury to his right ankle during the first quarter of Monday's 118-108 win (box score) against the Brooklyn Nets after setting a screen on Garrett Temple. The Defensive Player of the Year candidate needed to be helped off of the floor, and immediately returned to the locker room for further evaluation. He was ruled out for the game, and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that he has a sprained right ankle.

Ugh. Myles Turner to the locker room with what looks like an ankle injury... pic.twitter.com/iyb2jjGIBM — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 31, 2019

Turner has been fairly durable for most of his career. He missed a few games last season due to a broken nose, and an elbow injury limited him for part of the 2017-18 season, but he has generally been able to stay on the court during his career. An injury like this, if it proves serious, would be a change for the fifth-year big man.

Losing him now would be devastating for the Pacers. In Oladipo's absence, Turner had been playing some of his best basketball as a professional. He was averaging career-highs in points, rebounds and assists. Perhaps more importantly, he is shooting 50 percent on a career-high 4.7 3-point attempts per game so far this season, up from his career-high of 2.6. A criticism of Turner, and the Pacers as a whole, is that he didn't shoot enough behind the arc. One of their primary worries in allowing him to do so was that it might limit his impact inside, but his offensive rebounding rate is somehow also at a career-high despite the extra long-range attempts. He has simply replaced mid-range attempts with more valuable 3-pointers.

That stylistic shift was critical after Indiana's offseason. The Pacers lost both of their starting forwards, Thaddeus Young and Bojan Bogdanovic, and replaced them with players who are not strong shooters in T.J. Warren and Domantas Sabonis. Turner has adjusted to his new teammates, and while that hasn't reflected in wins for the Pacers yet, it has at least shown how versatile a player he can be.

Without him, the Pacers are in serious jeopardy of falling out of the playoff race entirely. He and Oladipo are perhaps their two best players, and there is no telling when Oladipo will return. Weathering this storm with so much talent sitting on the bench will be the greatest test of their season.