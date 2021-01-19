You can add another name to the Indiana Pacers' growing list of players dealing with injury issues. Pacers center Myles Turner has a slight fracture in his right hand and will be reevaluated in the coming days, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. It's not completely clear exactly how long Turner will be sidelined for at this point, but it's possible he misses at least a few games for Indiana. The Pacers are scheduled to play the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, the Orlando Magic on Friday night and the Toronto Raptors on both Sunday and Monday. Turner already missed Indiana's loss to the Clippers on Sunday due to the hand.

Turner is in the midst of another solid season for the Pacers. He's averaging 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 assists in the 12 games he played this season. He's also leading the entire league with 4.2 blocks per game. Indiana is obviously hoping that Turner won't have to miss too much time as a result of the hand fracture.

The Pacers are already without Jeremy Lamb, who has yet to play this season as he continues to recover from a torn ACL, and TJ Warren, who is out indefinitely after suffering a stress fracture to his left foot that required surgery. Additionally, Caris LeVert, who Indiana just acquired in a trade involving Victor Oladipo, is also out indefinitely after a small mass was found on his kidney. All of these injuries have left the Pacers extremely shorthanded in a competitive Eastern Conference.

The good news for Indiana is that it's been able to stay afloat so far, and currently sit fourth in the East with an 8-5 record. Lamb is expected to return to action in the near future, which is also a plus for Indiana.

When fully healthy, the Pacers are undoubtedly one of the contenders in the East. However, in a shortened regular season, each game matters a bit more than usual and a rough stretch could potentially impact playoff positioning in a major way. Thus, missing so many key contributors is obviously a concern for the Pacers. They must hope to put these injury issues behind them and be near full strength when the postseason rolls around, as they will be looking to advance past the first round for the first time since 2014.