Pacers' Myles Turner suffers broken nose against Hawks but says he's 'not overly concerned'

The Indiana Pacers won their fifth game in a row on Monday afternoon, beating the visiting Atlanta Hawks, 116-108 to move to 25-12 on the season. Thanks to their latest win, they're now just one and a half games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Unfortunately, they had to play a large portion of the second half without their starting center, Myles Turner, after the big man suffered a broken nose during a collision with the Hawks' John Collins.

With just under five minutes to play in the third quarter, Turner went up and blocked Collins at the rim. But as he landed, he was a bit off-balance and fell forward. Turner's face hit Collins' head, and he immediately put his hands to his face and crouched over in pain. He went right to the locker room and never returned.

After the game, Turner said he's "not overly concerned" with the injury. Pacers head coach Nate McMillan added that the team's main concern is whether or not Turner has a concussion as well.

If it's only a broken nose, he should be able to wear a mask and return to the court without missing much time at all, Indiana will be back in action on Thursday when they meet the Chicago Bulls (8 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension). However, if there is a concussion as well, then it becomes more serious.

Hopefully, for both Turner and the Pacers, it is only a broken nose, because the big man has been playing some fantastic basketball. Before getting injured, he put up 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks in just 23 minutes. And over the last five games -- all wins -- Turner is averaging 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks per game.