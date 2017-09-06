Pacers not considering legal action against Lakers over tampering with Paul George

Last week, the NBA handed out the largest ever fine for violating anti-tampering rules, dinging the Los Angeles Lakers $500,000 for Rob Pelinka's illegal contact with Paul George's agent.

It seemed that the fine would be the end of the saga, but in recent days, there were rumors that the Pacers were considering further legal action against the Lakers. On Wednesday, however, Pacers owner Herb Simon released a statement clarifying that in fact there would be no further action taken on the Pacers part.

The full statement:

"Contrary to a published report, I would like to emphatically state that neither I nor the Indiana Pacers have ever considered any legal action toward the NBA or the Los Angeles Lakers regarding the recent decision and penalty concerning tampering charges. We agree with the NBA's findings and we want to put this issue behind us. Even though the Pacers were put in a tough position, we feel extremely fortunate to end up with two exceptional players in Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. Their youth and talent, when coupled with our returning players and other players acquired over the summer, offer tremendous promise for our franchise and our fans."

For now, then, the Paul George tampering saga has come to a close. Next summer, however, it figures to open up all over again. We will see then if the tampering was worth it for the Lakers.