Pacers player brings new meaning to 'rise and grind' lifestyle, sleeps on team's court

Joe Young slept on a bed of towels, and woke up twice to get in extra shots

Indiana Pacers third-year guard Joe Young has only played 50 minutes so far this season, but he's putting in a unique level of effort to stay prepared for when he is called to check into the game. 

A lot of people will boast about how they #RiseAndGrind, and put in all sorts of work to be better at whatever they do. But absolutely no one is on Young's level when it comes to the #RiseAndGrind lifestyle. Following the team's impressive victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, Young literally slept on the team's practice court so he could get in extra work in the middle of the night. 

Young tweeted out a picture of his "bed" on Thursday afternoon, saying it was "nice and cozy!!!"

When the media asked him about the experience, he said it "felt great," and said he made the decision after the team got back at about 2 a.m. from their away game in Memphis. In fact, he said he might need to do it more often.

As someone who once moved to New York CIty with literally nothing besides a few bags, and had to spend a few nights sleeping on a makeshift cot of towels and sweatshirts, I can attest that it is actually not as uncomfortable as it may sound. However, I'm also not looking to have that experience again.

