Pacers player brings new meaning to 'rise and grind' lifestyle, sleeps on team's court

Indiana Pacers third-year guard Joe Young has only played 50 minutes so far this season, but he's putting in a unique level of effort to stay prepared for when he is called to check into the game.

A lot of people will boast about how they #RiseAndGrind, and put in all sorts of work to be better at whatever they do. But absolutely no one is on Young's level when it comes to the #RiseAndGrind lifestyle. Following the team's impressive victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, Young literally slept on the team's practice court so he could get in extra work in the middle of the night.

Young tweeted out a picture of his "bed" on Thursday afternoon, saying it was "nice and cozy!!!"

Slept on the floor last night after we landed from that great team win in Memphis!! Woke up twice and got 500 made shots up each time I woke up!! My bed was nice and cozy!!! U gotta stay ready at this level..#Grind pic.twitter.com/FBCZM6nbGY — Joe Young (@JoeyBuckets3) November 16, 2017

When the media asked him about the experience, he said it "felt great," and said he made the decision after the team got back at about 2 a.m. from their away game in Memphis. In fact, he said he might need to do it more often.

The full story from @JoeyBuckets3 about his night sleeping on the court at @StV_Center. pic.twitter.com/3b9NmFJis7 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 16, 2017

As someone who once moved to New York CIty with literally nothing besides a few bags, and had to spend a few nights sleeping on a makeshift cot of towels and sweatshirts, I can attest that it is actually not as uncomfortable as it may sound. However, I'm also not looking to have that experience again.