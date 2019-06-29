Pacers point guard Darren Collison retires from NBA at age 31, cites religious faith as being reason for retirement
The veteran point guard is walking away from the NBA after a 10-year career
Darren Collison is officially retiring from the NBA.
After a 10-year career that included stints with the New Orleans Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings, Collison is walking away at the age of 31, citing his religious faith as a reason for walking away from the game.
The 6-foot point guard released a statement regarding his retirement during a blog on The Undefeated's website on Friday night.
"Basketball has been my life since I was a child. I could never imagine finding anything that brings me more joy than I get from playing the game. While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith. I am one of the Jehovah's Witnesses and my faith means everything to me. I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched.
Collison had spent the past two seasons in his second stint with the Pacers, serving as the team's starting point guard while starting 140 of the 145 games that he appeared in. He led Indiana to playoff appearances in each of those seasons.
Entering the free agency period, the UCLA product had been considered the 38th-best free agent and the 10th-best point guard on the market by Hoops Hype, citing his ability to hit jump shots and his willingness to defend passing lanes.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, he was expected to command an annual salary between $10-to-$12 million per year.
Over the course of his 10-year career, Collison started 518 of the 708 games he appeared in, averaging 12.5 points and 5.0 assists per game on 47.1 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc.
With Collison now out of the picture, there will be one less veteran point guard on the market as the Pacers will look to fill the void through free agency.
