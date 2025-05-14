This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

THE INDIANA PACERS

Underestimate them at your own risk: The Pacers are back in the Eastern Conference finals, finishing off the Cavaliers with a 114-105 Game 5 win. Indiana is the only team to make the conference finals as a No. 4 seed or worse in consecutive years since the 1984 playoffs expansion.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 31 points on 11-for-15 shooting (6 for 9 from 3). Indiana outscored Cleveland by 27 when he was on the court.

Indiana outscored Cleveland 33-20 in the second quarter and then held off a late Cavaliers charge, with Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard and Myles Turner making big shots.

and making big shots. The Pacers overcame a 19-point deficit. They overcame a 20-point deficit in Game 2.

Indiana's offense is a symphony, not only in its beauty, but its precision. The Pacers hunt switches and punish mistakes. They shoot the lights out. Here are four stats to explain the dominance:

Indiana is one of just six teams ever -- and the first since the 2014 Spurs -- to shoot 50% from the field and 40% from 3 through 10 playoffs games.

-- to shoot 50% from the field and 40% from 3 through 10 playoffs games. The Pacers have assisted on 68.9% of their buckets, the highest rate through 10 playoff games since the 2018 Warriors .

. The Pacers are the only team ever to have a different leading scorer in every game of a series win that goes at least five games.

Indiana is 5-0 in clutch games, officially those are contests within five points with five minutes or fewer to go. The 2024 Celtics are the only other team that did that in their first 10 playoff games.

Credit that defense, too: Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith and TJ McConnell are hard-nosed, high-effort perimeter pests, Pascal Siakam is a strong individual defender and an even better team defender, Haliburton is much improved, and Turner defends the rim with aplomb. Last year was no fluke, and this year isn't, either: Indiana is legit.

The Thunder, meanwhile, showed their own late-game mettle with a 112-105 Game 5 win over the Nuggets. The Game 5 winner of a series tied 2-2 goes onto win the series 81% of the time.

This was an instant-classic duel between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31 points -- 10 in the final 3:33) and Nikola Jokić (44 points -- 13 in the fourth quarter -- and 15 rebounds).

(31 points -- 10 in the final 3:33) and (44 points -- 13 in the fourth quarter -- and 15 rebounds). But it was Jalen Williams ' 3 that put Oklahoma City up for good, moments after Jokić had hit a trademark miracle 3 to tie it up at 103.

' 3 that put Oklahoma City up for good, moments after Jokić had hit a trademark miracle 3 to tie it up at 103. Oklahoma City has outscored Denver 63-37 in the last two fourth quarters. The difference in depth between these two teams is apparent.



Six Thunder players scored 12+ points. Only two Nuggets -- Jokić and Jamal Murray -- did so.

😃 Honorable mentions

🏀 And not such a good morning for ...

Getty Images

THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS AND THE DENVER NUGGETS

The Cavaliers' excellent season has gone up in smoke. Blame untimely injuries -- to Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter -- all you want, but this was an awful showing from the East's No. 1 team.

The Cavaliers had the second-best offensive rating in NBA history. Then they completely forgot how to shoot -- 29% from 3 in the series and 9 for 35 (26%) in Game 5.

The Cavaliers went 34-8 at home in the regular season. They went 0-3 at home in this series, fading late in Game 1, incomprehensibly blowing a seven-point lead in the final minute

This was a stunner. Garland, who could hardly move with his toe injury, still played 33 minutes, including most of the fourth quarter. He shot 4 for 16 (0 for 6 from 3) and turned the ball over five times. Cleveland was outscored by 18 with him on the court. Mitchell finished with 35 points but shot just 8 for 25. Max Strus was 0 for 9 and 0 for 6 from deep.

It's the second straight year an injury-hobbled Cleveland team got bounced in five games in the second round. This year's version was much, much better, but there are significant financial obstacles to running it back, Sam notes.

As for the Nuggets, I'll just say this: Non-Jokić players shot 23 for 72 (32%) overall and 1 for 15 (7%) in the fourth quarter. Ouch.

😣 Not so honorable mentions

🏌 PGA Championship predictions, groups



Getty Images

We're inside 24 hours until the PGA Championship begins -- here's how to watch -- and that means it's expert picks time. There's been plenty of talk of a "Big Three" of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, but both Patrick McDonald and Robby Kalland are leaning elsewhere.

McDonald: " Xander Schauffele (22-1): His name continues to drop in the market due to the rise of DeChambeau, and I will happily shop the discount. Schauffele found something with his driver over the weekend in Philadelphia and has feasted at Quail Hollow the past two years with back-to-back runner-up results."



" His name continues to drop in the market due to the rise of DeChambeau, and I will happily shop the discount. Schauffele found something with his driver over the weekend in Philadelphia and has feasted at Quail Hollow the past two years with back-to-back runner-up results." Kalland: "Justin Thomas (22-1): The last time they played the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, Thomas hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy. ... He's playing the most consistently great golf of just about anyone in the world right now."

Here are some notable Thursday tee times:

7:38 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry

8:22 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

1:14 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa

1:25 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Åberg

1:47 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland

Here's more:

Ranking the field

Trends to know

McIlroy snapped his major drought and completed the career grand slam at The Masters. Is it Spieth's turn now

⚾ Pete Rose, 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson reinstated from MLB permanently ineligible list



Getty Images

MLB posthumously reinstated Pete Rose, "Shoeless" Joe Jackson and 15 others from MLB's permanently ineligible list, making them eligible for the Hall of Fame starting in 2027.

As part of a letter, commissioner Rob Manfred wrote, "Obviously, a person no longer with us cannot represent a threat to the integrity of the game. Moreover, it is hard to conceive of a penalty that has more deterrent effect than one that lasts a lifetime with no reprieve."

Rose, MLB's all-time hits leader who died last September, and Jackson were both permanently banned for betting on games

Rose did it when playing for and managing the Reds in the 1980s. Jackson and seven other infamous 1919 Chicago White Sox players took bribes to throw the World Series.

in the 1980s. Jackson and seven other infamous 1919 players took bribes to throw the World Series. In an interview days before his death, Rose correctly predicted he'd be posthumously reinstated

Here's how Rose's former teammates and others reacted.

Though pressure had been rising for a Rose reinstatement -- President Trump even proposed a pardon -- Matt Snyder has written extensively about why reinstating Rose is wrong.

Of course, being eligible for the Hall of Fame and being inducted are two different things. The decision will fall on the 16-person Classic Baseball Era Committee; candidates need at least 12 "yes" votes.

Matt broke down the 17 new Hall of Fame candidacies, and while 13 have no shot, four have a chance, and Rose is the clear favorite.

Snyder: "He was the impetus for this decision, has the best on-field case for the Hall and committed a relatively lesser sin than the others here in terms of the gambling. ... He won an MVP, a Rookie of the Year, three batting titles, two Gold Gloves, a Silver Slugger, three World Series, a World Series MVP and was a 17-time All-Star. ... It's pretty simple here: Either you think Rose should be a Hall of Famer or believe his off-field exploits should keep him out. On the field, there was no doubt whatsoever."

🏀 Jayson Tatum has surgery for torn Achilles: What it means for Celtics, NBA

Getty Images

The Celtics confirmed the worst fear: Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles late in Game 4, and he underwent surgery for the devastating injury Tuesday.

Tatum, 27, will miss the rest of this postseason and a significant chunk -- if not all -- of next season. While no two surgeries, people or recoveries are alike, even the fastest returns have required nearly a year. Some, like Kevin Durant's and Klay Thompson's, took much longer.

The fallout here is massive. The Knicks, already up 3-1 against Boston, are in prime position to advance to the Eastern Conference finals, which would end the Celtics' sights on a repeat.

But the long-ranging implications are even more severe. Sam measures the impact for Tatum, Boston and the rest of the NBA.

Quinn: "For the Celtics to consider a Jaylen Brown trade, it would probably have to net either a top draft pick or a young building block. ... The far likelier trade candidate is Jrue Holiday. ... As easily as Holiday fits onto most rosters, he's not going to generate the flurry of trade interest that he did in 2023. The field is narrower here, win-now teams that don't have the assets to seek out a younger, cheaper version of him. Maybe the Celtics could get a nice young player or a pick here, but the real goal is going to be escaping the contract."



