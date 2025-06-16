The Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder combined for 53 fouls in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, and officials handed out a pair of flagrant fouls and two additional technical fouls in a whistle-heavy, series-evening victory for the Thunder. Officiating was a significant storyline, particularly as it sent Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the free throw line eight times in the fourth quarter alone as the visitors erased a double-digit deficit to level the finals at two games apiece. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle stood up for the officials after his team's loss, though, and specifically called out the public criticism of veteran crew chief Scott Foster.

According to the AP, Foster called 23 of the 53 personal fouls in Friday's contest. He whistled 12 times against the Thunder and 11 times against the Pacers, handed out both of the flagrant fouls and was responsible for calling the double technical against Obi Toppin and Isaiah Hartenstein.

"I think it's awful, some of the things I've seen about the officiating, and Scott Foster in particular," Carlisle said ahead of Game 5. "I've known Scott Foster for 30 years. He's a great official. He's done a great job in these playoffs. We've had him a lot of times. The ridiculous scrutiny that's being thrown out there is terrible and unfair and unjust and stupid."

Fans have long referred to Foster as "The Extender" because of the perception that teams trailing in playoff series often fare better when he is on the floor. With their comeback win, the Thunder pulled level in the series and ensured that the finals will go at least to six games.

No active official has been assigned to as many playoff games as Foster. His 262 career playoff assignments and 26 finals games both lead all NBA officials. Carlisle declined to comment on what narratives or fan discourse exactly prompted his defense of Foster.

"I'm not getting into it," Carlisle said. "I've said what I'm going to say. If you have another question, ask it. If not, we'll move on."

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said after Game 4 that the officials called the game correctly and that it was the teams' aggression rather than happy whistles that led to the abundance of foul calls.

"There were a crap ton of fouls. That's why there were a crap ton of free throws," said Daigneault. "I thought the refs did a good job tonight. Both teams shot a lot of free throws. It was physical. That was what the game was. It was a physical game on both ends of the floor for both teams."