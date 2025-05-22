If the New York Knicks' fourth-quarter collapse in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals was unbelievable that's probably because it was the first of its kind, dating back to the start of the play-by-play era in 1997.

With 2:45 remaining in the fourth-quarter, just six seconds after Jalen Brunson knocked down a 3-point attempt, the Knicks led the Indiana Pacers by 14 points. That lead looked pretty safe, especially since teams in that exact scenario in playoff games were 994-0 in the play-by-play era.

They are now 994-1.

The Knicks could only watch as Aaron Nesmith sank four 3-pointers — and added a pair of free throws — in the final 2:04 of regulation. Things only got worse for New York when Tyrese Haliburton knocked down a circus shot to tie the game at the buzzer before hitting the iconic Reggie Miller choke celebration.

Still, because Haliburton's foot was on the line, the Knicks could avoid making history if they could recover in overtime. Instead, it was much of the same as the Pacers kept rolling, with Andrew Nembhard doing most of the damage with seven points in the extra period.

Now the Knicks have a couple of days to move past this historic meltdown before Game 2 tips of on Friday night in Madison Square Garden.