Pacers stun Thunder on Tyrese Haliburton's game-winner: Dwyane Wade, Caitlin Clark, more react to Game 1
Indiana stunned Oklahoma City in Game 1 of the NBA Finals
Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals lived up to the hype. The Indiana Pacers used a 12-2 run over the final 2:38 to pull off a stunning 111-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, capped off by a clutch go-ahead jumper from Tyrese Haliburton with 0.3 second remaining.
Haliburton finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in his finals debut. And his last-second shot gave the Pacers their first lead of the game.
The Pacers trailed by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter. The comeback win marked the fifth time during this year's playoffs that the Pacers overcame a deficit of at least 15 points to win -- the most in the play-by-play era. The Pacers also made history as the first team since the Portland Trail Blazers in 1977 to win an NBA Finals game despite committing 25 turnovers.
Haliburton has been no stranger to clutch shots this postseason. The Pacers' superstar orchestrated one of the most dramatic playoff wins in recent NBA history last month in the Eastern Conference finals vs. the Knicks by hitting a fadeaway jumper at the top of the key to send the game to overtime. Indiana trailed in that game by 14 points with 2:45 remaining.
Haliburton also made a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, giving his team a 120-119 win.
After Haliburton's latest heroics, the NBA world and sports community reacted to the dramatic finish. Former NBA champion Dwyane Wade was left stunned, gave an NSFW recap of the ending, and then admitted that he must get a signed Haliburton jersey.
“Haliburton is a f***** superstar. I’m going to get a jersey. I need it signed.” @DwyaneWade reflects on the Pacers 4th Quarter comeback and Haliburton’s game winner in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2fHiltyk5c— Wy Network by Dwyane Wade (@wynetwork) June 6, 2025
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark weighed in on how most neutral observers felt when watching the end of that game.
YOU CANT MAKE IT UP 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) June 6, 2025
NBA legend Magic Johnson, who is considered one of the greatest point guards in the league's history, was stunned.
Tyrese Haliburton does it again!!! 🤯— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 6, 2025
The fans back in Indiana happily celebrated the win from over 1,000 miles away.
Gainbridge Fieldhouse WENT CRAZY for Tyrese Haliburton's game-winner 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CvQs3V3kJ9— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 6, 2025
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey couldn't believe what he saw.
Wow— Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) June 6, 2025
Atlanta Hawks forward Georges Niang, a fellow Iowa State product like Haliburton, also was shocked.
WOW— Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) June 6, 2025
The playoff run that Haliburton is on caught the attention of WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale.
haliburton is on the craziest run I’ve ever seen omg— Arike Ogunbowale (@Arike_O) June 6, 2025
Dallas Cowboys stars CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons weighed in on Haliburton's clutch shot.
I don’t think anyone plays better than the pacers in the 4th qt!— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) June 6, 2025
What the Haliiiii— CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) June 6, 2025
With the Pacers taking a 1-0 series lead, Oklahoma City has to get back on track fast to avoid a 2-0 series deficit heading back to Indiana next week. Former Pacers star Victor Oladipo weighed in.
Wow Halib strikes again. Does this change things for yall? Who do yall have winning the series now? What does OKC have to do to tie up series? What do pacers do to steal game 2?— Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) June 6, 2025
Former Colts punter and Pacers fan Pat McAfee referred to Indiana's superstar as "Tyrese big shot Halliburton."
YEAHHHHHHHHHHHH— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 6, 2025
TYRESE HALIBIGSHOT
Let’s GOOOOOOOOO @TyHaliburton22 pic.twitter.com/uEMCL3I2Db
Halliburton may have made his finals debut against Oklahoma City in Game 1, but he already has a signature moment on the biggest stage in basketball.
him. pic.twitter.com/uAglWlweW0— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 6, 2025