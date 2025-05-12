This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning to all, but especially to...

THE INDIANA PACERS AND THE OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Have you ever turned all of the settings on a video game to "easy" and just run wild? That's what it must've felt like for the Pacers, who steamrolled the Cavaliers in Game 4, building up a postseason record-tying 41-point halftime lead and cruising to a 129-109 win -- and a 3-1 series lead -- over the East's top seed.

Indiana was a scorching 12 for 18 (67%) from 3 in the first half, taking a 80-39 lead into the break. Pascal Siakam (21 points), Myles Turner and Obi Toppin (20 each) led the way offensively as seven Pacers finished in double digits.

The Pacers' offense has been the league's best this postseason, its ball movement precise and shooting stunning. What a fun team to watch.

Elsewhere, after faltering late in Games 1 and 3, the Thunder rallied past the Nuggets, 92-87, to even the series at 2-2.

As the score indicates, this one was ugly. The teams shot 24% from 3 and combined for 28 turnovers. The Thunder's 36% field goal percentage was its second-lowest in a playoff win in franchise history.

The difference, it proved, was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored nine points in the fourth quarter -- when Oklahoma City outscored Denver 29-18.

Another difference? The bench. Oklahoma City's outscored Denver's 35-8, and the Thunder bench made eight of the team's 10 3s. Aaron Wiggins (+14), Alex Caruso (+12) and Cason Wallace (+12) had the best plus/minuses on the team.

Let's not completely forget another starter, Isaiah Hartenstein, either: Nikola Jokić scored 27 points but shot just 9 for 22 and had just three assists. Hartenstein has led a strong defensive effort against Jokić all series.

Honorable mentions

And not such a good morning for ...

THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Gone is the 64-win machine from the regular season, the humming offensive attack and that versatile defense. These Cavaliers look helpless, flustered, overwhelmed, overmatched.

They got dominated in Game 1. They blew a lead that should have been impossible to blow in Game 2. They rallied the troops in Game 3, but then fell apart again in Game 4. The zone defense got shredded. And to cap it all off, Donovan Mitchell -- the only player who has held up his end of the bargain all series -- is dealing with an ankle injury. He didn't play in the second half of Sunday's loss.

There are way too many defensive lapses. The offense outside Mitchell has been up-and-down, and the role players who shined all season have shrunk in the spotlight.

Still, don't count Cleveland out just yet. The Cavs authored the most famous 3-1 comeback in the history of the NBA, but managing this comeback will not be easy, Sam Quinn writes.

Not so honorable mentions

🏀 Latest Stephen Curry update as Warriors trail Timberwolves 2-1



Jimmy Butler (33 points) and Jonathan Kuminga (30) were outstanding. They were still no match for the supercharged superstar that is Anthony Edwards.

Edwards scored 28 of his 36 points in the second half as the Timberwolves took Game 3 against the Warriors, 102-97. Minnesota has a 2-1 series lead.

Steve Kerr laid out Golden State's comeback blueprint, and though a healthy Stephen Curry would certainly help, Kerr can't depend on that ... yet. Curry reportedly went through "a pretty strenuous workout" ahead of Game 3, albeit not at full speed. Here's Brad Botkin with more:

Botkin: "Grade 1 hamstring strains, which is what Curry has, typically call for a 7-10 day recovery period. Curry got hurt on May 6. Game 5 is May 14. Technically that would be seven days, and if Golden State is indeed down 3-1 it's going to be interesting if Curry pushes it to come back on the absolute front end of the timeline. But the key here is the three days off between Games 5 and 6, which isn't scheduled until May 18. If the Warriors can make it there, that would be 12 days off for Curry, who by then would seemingly be in position to not just return, but return at close, or much closer, to 100%."

🏀 NBA Draft lottery odds, top storylines

The NBA Draft lottery is tonight, and several teams will see if their "Sag for Flagg" or "Wave the White Flag for Flagg" (or whatever you prefer) tanking efforts in hopes of landing presumptive No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg paid off or not.

Five teams have at least a 10% chance to get the top pick (full odds here).

Jazz: 14%

Wizards: 14%

Hornets: 14%

Pelicans: 12.5%

76ers: 10.5%

Of course, there are other storylines. The 76ers would love No. 1, of course, but they'll be biting their fingernails well before that. If the pick is No. 1-6 (64% chance it is), it stays with Philadelphia; if not, it goes to the Thunder. After a disastrous 2024-25, Philadelphia has a ton on the line tonight.

After them, the Nets have a 9% chance at the No. 1 pick and own four first-round picks overall. As we've discussed before, they could be a major player in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes (if there is one) this summer. Landing Flagg would be a monumental add to their rebuild.

Here's Cameron Salerno's latest mock draft.

🏈 Derek Carr retires, Saints to hold quarterback competition



Derek Carr retired Saturday due to a shoulder injury that the Saints described as a "labral tear accompanied by significant degenerative changes to his rotator cuff."

Carr, 34, experienced pain in his right shoulder after a late-March throwing session, and news of him potentially missing the entire 2025 season

Carr believes he suffered the injury late in the 2024 season

, two with the Saints), Carr threw for 41,245 yards and 257 touchdowns, both 22nd all-time. He made four Pro Bowls, all with the Raiders. He did not, however, win a single playoff game -- Carr signed a four-year, $150 million deal with New Orleans two seasons ago.

The Saints drafted Tyler Shough 40th overall in the 2025 draft, and coach Kellen Moore says Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener will compete for the starting job.

Jared Dubin says starting Shough makes the most sense -- after all, he was the only one Moore drafted -- though there could be outside options to bring in. And if it doesn't go well, there could be Arch Manning waiting to return to his hometown in 2026, Shehan Jeyarajah notes.

As for another uncertain quarterback room, Shedeur Sanders talked about proving himself and choosing his jersey number. He and Dillon Gabriel began their professional careers at the Browns' rookie minicamp.

⚾ MLB Power Rankings, weekend roundup: Rockies fire Bud Black



Here's the latest top five of Matt Snyder MLB Power Rankings:

Dodgers (previous: 1) Mets (4) Padres (2) Tigers (5) Phillies (9)

The Cardinals had the biggest jump, from 23rd to 12th.

There's no arguing last place. It's the Rockies, who are 7-33 this season and lost 21-0 Saturday, their worst loss in franchise history. On Sunday (after a win, no less) they fired manager Bud Black, who had been in the role since 2017. The decision came one day after GM Bill Schmidt expressed optimism about the team turning it around under Black. I suppose losing by three touchdowns -- when you're a baseball team! -- can change your perspective pretty quickly. Third base coach Warren Schaeffer will take over.

Here's more from around the bigs:

📺 What we're watching Monday

🏀 NBA Draft lottery, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Capitals at Hurricanes (Hurricanes lead 2-1), 7 p.m. on TNT/truTV

🏀 Celtics at Knicks (Knicks lead 2-1), 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Golden Knights at Oilers (Oilers lead 2-1), 9:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV

⚾ Diamondbacks at Giants, 9:45 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Timberwolves at Warriors (Timberwolves lead 2-1), 10 p.m. on ESPN