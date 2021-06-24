The Indiana Pacers will hire Rick Carlisle as their next coach, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon on Thursday. Carlisle recently stepped down as coach of the Dallas Mavericks after being in charge for 13 seasons with the franchise and helping lead the team to its only championship.

The Pacers have found the veteran coach they were looking for after firing Nate Bjorkgren after just one season into his contract. Indiana is already built to make the playoffs next season, with Carlisle at the helm they'll have a chance to make a deeper run than the past two seasons.

