Tyrese Haliburton is proving he can be a showman in multiple avenues. During WWE's NXT on Tuesday, Haliburton decided to poke a little bit of fun at the expense of the Orlando Magic.

Haliburton appeared on NXT to be involved in an angle in which Ethan Page and Trick Williams were holding a contract signing for their upcoming NXT championship match. With the show being held in Orlando, Haliburton received an outpouring of boos from the crowd of wrestling fans.

"I would boo too if I had to be an Orlando Magic fan," Haliburton said.

Haliburton also pointed out he had several of his Pacers teammates in attendance, including Myles Turner and James Johnson.

This certainly wasn't Haliburton's first foray in the wrestling industry. Back in June, Haliburton stood toe-to-toe with New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson during an episode of "Friday Night Smackdown" at Madison Square Garden as part of a storyline involving Logan Paul and LA Knight. Haliburton stood alongside Paul and he stared down Brunson, who was paired up with Knight as a part of the segment.

The Magic got the best of the Pacers during the 2023-24 season as they had a 2-1 record against their Eastern Conference rivals. Haliburton averaged 20.3 points, 8.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds in those three games.

When the Magic and Pacers face off for the first time on Oct. 28, there may be some added juice to the matchup.