Pacers star Tyrese Halliburton returned to the court in a non-preseason setting for the first time in 486 days on Wednesday as Indiana opened its season with a 123-120 win over the Pelicans. Haliburton, who tore his Achilles tendon during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Thunder, didn't play last season while recovering from the injury.

While being interviewed by Pacers sideline reporter Jeremiah Johnson after the win, Haliburton was moved to tears as he talked about his return to the court.

"It means a lot to be back out here," Haliburton said. "... I'm just really thankful to be back out here."

Haliburton finished with 23 points, 12 assists, two rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes of action and had a clutch play down the stretch to give his team the lead back for good after trailing by as many as 10 points.

With 1:25 remaining, Haliburton had the ball at the top of the arc, crossed over left, took the contact from Zion Williamson in the paint and finished with a left-handed floater that resulted in a three-point play. Haliburton scored 16 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter.

The Pelicans had multiple attempts to tie the game during their penultimate offensive possession, but Jeremiah Fears and Williamson both missed. With Haliburton sidelined, the Pacers went 19-63 last season, including losing 13 of their first 14, but are expected to bounce back and contend in a loaded Eastern Conference.