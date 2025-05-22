It took just one game for the rivalry between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks to be reignited. After his game-tying buzzer-beater in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, Indiana star Tyrese Haliburton recreated Reggie Miller's iconic choking sign in Madison Square Garden -- while Miller was on the call for TNT.

With under three minutes left in Game 1 on Wednesday night, the Knicks held a 14-point lead, and it looked like they were about to cruise to a comfortable win. But then Aaron Nesmith went nuclear and gave Indiana a shot to tie or win the game with 7.3 seconds left.

That's when Haliburton came up with an incredible play in the waning seconds of regulation. Haliburton kept his dribble and created enough space to put up a prayer at the buzzer. His shot hit the back of the rim and bounced high above the backboard before dropping through the hoop, and Haliburton hit the stunned MSG crowd with a choking sign.

Initially, it looked like Haliburton's shot was from beyond the arc and had won the game. But replay showed that his toe was on the line, so it counted for only two points and sent the game to overtime.

Speaking with TNT after the game, Haliburton admitted he thought it was a 3-pointer when he broke out the choke celebration.

"I thought it was a 3," Haliburton said. "I tried to hit the celly, and it didn't work, but we finished it in overtime. Everybody's been wanting me to do it. I was gonna hold it for the right time. That felt appropriate, and then it went to overtime."

When speaking with reporters after the game, Haliburton said he wouldn't have done it had he known his toe was on the line.

Coming into the series, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said he hoped his players wouldn't do anything to incite the New York fans. As for Haliburton's gesture, however, Carlisle said his star player has earned the right to celebrate how he chooses.

That was a re-enactment of Miller's famous gesture from Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals back in 1994. Miller dropped 25 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter, and he made a choking sign in the direction of director and vocal Knicks fan Spike Lee.

That moment landed in our ranking of the top five Pacers vs. Knicks rivalry moments, and Haliburton might have claimed his place on a future list.

If the Knicks had bounced back in overtime, perhaps Haliburton's gesture would have been lost in history. Instead, the Pacers finished their shocking rally to win the game, 138-135, and take a stunning 1-0 series lead.