The rivalry between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers was reignited, on and off the court, thanks to the Eastern Conference final. Following the Pacers' series-clinching win on Saturday night, Tyrese Haliburton enjoyed the last laugh at the expense of famous and vocal Knicks fan Ben Stiller.

Throughout the Knicks' playoff run, Stiller could be seen sitting courtside on a regular basis. During the conference final matchup, Stiller was front-and-center again, and he got the attention of Haliburton.

Prior to Game 6, the Pacers posted a video of Haliburton walking into Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a duffle bag on social media. Stiller responded with a joke about Haliburton packing his bags for Game 7 in New York.

That return trip won't happen because Indiana eliminated New York and advanced to the NBA Finals with a 125-108 win. Haliburton totaled 21 points and 13 assists, and he made sure to fire back at Stiller after the game.

Haliburton didn't shy away from antagonizing the Knicks or their fans in the series. After hitting the game-tying shot in Indiana's miraculous Game 1 comeback, Haliburton recreated Reggie Miller's famous choking gesture.

With the Knicks in their rearview mirror, the Pacers will play in their first NBA Finals since 2000, when they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

"This is no time to be popping champagne," said coach Rick Carlisle as the Thunder await. "When you get to this point of the season, it's two teams and it's one goal. So it becomes an all or nothing thing and we understand the magnitude of it."