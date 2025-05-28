The Indiana Pacers are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals after a 130-121 win over the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals to take a 3-1 series lead. That's in large part due to Tyrese Haliburton, who finished with a historic stat line of 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds while committing zero turnovers, becoming the first player in NBA history to drop at least a 30/15/10 stat line without turning the ball over.

It was a complete performance from Haliburton, whose father, John Haliburton, was in attendance for the first time since it was agreed he would not attend home games after a confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first round of the playoffs.

"I'm glad pops [was] in the building, makes it that much more sweet," Haliburton said on the broadcast after the game. "He had a little bit to do with [his performance]."

Haliburton's father got into a verbal altercation with Antetokounmpo following Indiana's series-clinching Game 5 win against the Bucks in the first round of the playoffs. He was seen walking onto the court following the Pacers win taunting Antetokounmpo before players and staff intervened. Antetokounmpo then walked over to John shortly after the initial interaction to exchange words with him before the two were separated again.

In the following days after the altercation, John and the Pacers agreed he would no longer attend games, which he didn't until he was allowed to return for Game 4 Tuesday night, though one of the stipulations was that he would be in a suite and not courtside.

The elder Haliburton could be seen throughout Game 4's win celebrating his son's performance, but while Tyrese was happy to have his father back inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, he wasn't the only person the Pacers superstar was excited to see. As an avid pro wrestling fan, Haliburton said seeing Triple H in attendance for the game almost rivaled having his dad there.

"I was happy [my dad] was in the building, obviously Triple H was in the building, that might've been -- I'm not gonna say it was more special, but Triple H being in the building was pretty fire too," Haliburton said. "All the excitement in the city, seeing all the former players coming out, [George Hill] who played with me a little bit, Danny Granger who said it was like his first time back in Indianapolis, that's special for me...When you're winning, you can get people out the house to come watch and support you. It's an exciting time to be a Pacers fan and Pacers alumni."

Haliburton and Triple H have a relationship going back a few years now, with the NBA star wearing D-Generation X-inspired shoes earlier this season, and the legendary wrestler inviting Haliburton to make a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis in January.

The admiration is clearly mutual on both sides with Triple H thanking Haliburton for the hospitality after Tuesday night's game, so it won't be surprising if we see him pop up at another Pacers game down the line, especially if they make the NBA Finals.