Philadelphia @ Indiana

Current Records: Philadelphia 14-6; Indiana 11-8

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers haven't won a contest against the Indiana Pacers since Nov. 30 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The 76ers are staying on the road to face off against Indiana at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 31 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. If the matchup is anything like Indiana's 127-121 win from their previous meeting in August of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Sixers made easy work of the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday and carried off a 118-94 victory. Center Joel Embiid continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 37 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Indiana had to settle for a 108-105 defeat against the Charlotte Hornets this past Friday. Power forward Domantas Sabonis (22 points), Point guard Malcolm Brogdon (21 points), and Center Myles Turner (20 points) were the top scorers for Indiana.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Philadelphia is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Philadelphia's win lifted them to 14-6 while Indiana's loss dropped them down to 11-8. We'll see if the 76ers can repeat their recent success or if the Pacers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Philadelphia.