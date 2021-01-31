Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Indiana
Current Records: Philadelphia 14-6; Indiana 11-8
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers haven't won a contest against the Indiana Pacers since Nov. 30 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The 76ers are staying on the road to face off against Indiana at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 31 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. If the matchup is anything like Indiana's 127-121 win from their previous meeting in August of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Sixers made easy work of the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday and carried off a 118-94 victory. Center Joel Embiid continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 37 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Indiana had to settle for a 108-105 defeat against the Charlotte Hornets this past Friday. Power forward Domantas Sabonis (22 points), Point guard Malcolm Brogdon (21 points), and Center Myles Turner (20 points) were the top scorers for Indiana.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Philadelphia is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Philadelphia's win lifted them to 14-6 while Indiana's loss dropped them down to 11-8. We'll see if the 76ers can repeat their recent success or if the Pacers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 76ers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Philadelphia.
- Aug 01, 2020 - Indiana 127 vs. Philadelphia 121
- Jan 13, 2020 - Indiana 101 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Dec 31, 2019 - Indiana 115 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Nov 30, 2019 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Indiana 116
- Mar 10, 2019 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Indiana 89
- Jan 17, 2019 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 14, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Nov 07, 2018 - Philadelphia 100 vs. Indiana 94
- Mar 13, 2018 - Indiana 101 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Feb 03, 2018 - Indiana 100 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Nov 03, 2017 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Indiana 110
- Apr 10, 2017 - Indiana 120 vs. Philadelphia 111
- Mar 26, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Nov 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Indiana 105
- Nov 09, 2016 - Indiana 122 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Apr 02, 2016 - Indiana 115 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Mar 21, 2016 - Indiana 91 vs. Philadelphia 75
- Nov 18, 2015 - Indiana 112 vs. Philadelphia 85