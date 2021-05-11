Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Indiana

Current Records: Philadelphia 47-21; Indiana 32-36

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.21 points per game. They are getting right back to it as they host the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET May 11 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana will be seeking to avenge the 130-114 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 1st.

The Pacers netted a 111-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. The top scorer for Indiana was shooting guard Kelan Martin (25 points). Kelan Martin's performance made up for a slower contest against the Washington Wizards this past Saturday. Martin's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia had enough points to win and then some against the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday, taking their matchup 118-104. Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid did his thing and had 29 points in addition to six boards.

Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 23 of their 33 home games.

Their wins bumped the Pacers to 32-36 and the 76ers to 47-21. On Monday Indiana relied heavily on power forward Domantas Sabonis, who almost posted a triple-double on 21 points, 20 rebounds, and nine dimes. It will be up to Philadelphia's defense to limit his damage Tuesday.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Indiana have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Philadelphia.