The Indiana Pacers will look to win the season series when they battle the Philadelphia 76ers in a key Eastern Conference matchup on Friday night. Indiana is coming off a 115-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, while Philadelphia dropped a 118-105 decision at Toronto on Wednesday. The Pacers (36-28), who are 21-20 against Eastern Conference foes, are 15-18 on the road this season. The 76ers (22-43), who are 14-27 against the East, are 12-21 on their home court. The Sixers have been decimated by injuries and have 10 players listed as out or questionable. Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (groin) and Tyrese Maxey (back) are among the players who are out.

Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is set for 7 p.m. ET. Indiana has won two of three meetings this season, including a 115-102 decision in their last meeting on Jan. 18. The Pacers are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Pacers vs. 76ers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 232.5. Before making any 76ers vs. Pacers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Pacers vs. 76ers spread: Indiana -11.5

Pacers vs. 76ers over/under: 232.5 points

Pacers vs. 76ers money line: Indiana -649, Philadelphia +467

IND: The Pacers have hit the money line in 26 of their last 39 games (+19.20 units)

PHIL: The 76ers have hit the game total over in 49 of their last 82 games (+14.90 units)

Why the Pacers can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam has been on a roll of late. In the win over the Bucks on Tuesday, he registered a double-double with 25 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. He scored 35 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out three assists in a 124-118 loss at Atlanta on March 6. In 64 games, all starts, he is averaging 20.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.9 minutes.

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton has registered seven double-doubles in a row. In the win over Milwaukee, he finished with 14 points, 10 assists, three rebounds and two steals, including a game-winning four-point play at the end of the game to secure the victory. He scored 28 points, dished out 15 assists and grabbed three rebounds in a 115-102 win over the Houston Rockets on March 4. In 60 games, all starts, he is averaging 18.5 points, 8.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 34 minutes.

Why the 76ers can cover

Shooting guard Quentin Grimes has helped boost the Philadelphia offense since being acquired last month from the Dallas Mavericks. He poured in 29 points, while adding four rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in the loss at Toronto. He scored 35 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out five assists and recorded three steals in a 132-123 loss at Atlanta on Monday. In 62 games this season, including 24 starts, he is averaging 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 25.2 minutes.

Also helping power the 76ers' attack is veteran shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. In 60 games, including 57 starts, he is averaging 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 34.6 minutes. In a 123-105 loss at Boston on March 6, he poured in 27 points, while adding six assists, five rebounds and three steals. He had 24 points, three rebounds and two assists in a 126-112 loss at Minnesota on March 4.

SportsLine's model has simulated 76ers vs. Pacers 10,000 times and is leaning Under the total, projecting 224 combined points.

