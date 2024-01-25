The Indiana Pacers (24-20) will try to snap their three-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (29-13) on Thursday night. Indiana has lost five of its last six games overall, including a 114-109 setback against Denver on Tuesday in its latest outing. Philadelphia has won six consecutive games, beating San Antonio by 10 points on Monday to pull within one game of Milwaukee for second place in the Eastern Conference standings. These teams met twice in Philadelphia in November, splitting those meetings.

Pacers vs. 76ers spread: Pacers +5.5

Pacers vs. 76ers over/under: 237.5 points

Pacers vs. 76ers money line: Pacers: +173, 76ers: -209

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana put together a strong performance as a home underdog on Tuesday, with the spread pushing in a 114-109 loss to Denver. Power forward Pascal Siakam posted a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, shooting 7 of 16 from the floor. Center Myles Turner had 22 points and six rebounds, knocking down 8 of 18 attempts from the field.

Siakam was a recent trade acquisition, and he gives Indiana some additional firepower, especially with leading scorer Tyrese Haliburton sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Philadelphia is going on the road for the third time in its last four games, so fatigue could start to become an issue for the 76ers. The Pacers have covered the spread in seven of the last 10 meetings between these teams. Indiana also gets to face a shorthanded Sixers squad as starter De'Anthony Melton (back) is out, while third-leading scorer Tobias Harris (illness) is questionable. See which team to pick here.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid is coming off a record-setting performance, scoring a franchise-record 70 points in Monday's win over San Antonio. He made 24 of 41 shots from the floor and 21 of 23 attempts from the charity stripe while adding a season-high 18 rebounds to lead the 76ers to their sixth straight win. He is averaging a league-high 36.1 points per game and went over that mark in both games against Indiana in November.

Haliburton is going to be a major absence for Indiana, as he not only leads the team in scoring (23.6), but he is also dishing out a league-high 12.6 assists per game. The Pacers have lost three straight games and five of their last six, so his absence is not going to make things any easier. Philadelphia has won seven of its last eight games against Indiana, and it has covered the spread in four of its last six games.

