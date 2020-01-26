Pacers vs. Blazers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 26 predictions from advanced computer model

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Indiana Pacers at 9 p.m. ET tonight at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 19-27 overall and 10-11 at home, while Indiana is 30-16 overall and 13-11 on the road. This is the first meeting between the two teams this season, and Portland swept the two-game series in 2018-19.

The Pacers are 25-19-2 against the spread this season and are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games. The Blazers, meanwhile, are just 1-7 against the spread in their last eight games. Portland is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Blazers vs. Pacers odds, while the over-under is set at 220. Before entering any Pacers vs. Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

It's already returned over $2,700 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 13 on a blistering 32-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks.

Now, the model has set its sights on Blazers vs. Pacers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Blazers vs. Pacers:

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers spread: Portland -2.5

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers over-under: 220 points

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers money line: Portland -133, Indiana +112

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers came up short against the Mavericks on Thursday, falling 133-125. Guard Damian Lillard certainly did his part, shooting 8-for-15 from deep and finishing with 47 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Trevor Ariza went for 21 points, Gary Trent Jr. scored 20 points off the bench, and Carmelo Anthony chipped in 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Lillard is fifth in the NBA in scoring, pumping in 28.3 points per game. He is also sixth in the league with 7.6 assists per outing. With C.J. McCollum (ankle) out Sunday, Portland will rely even more on Lillard to provide offense.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana strolled past Golden State on Friday, whipping the Warriors 129-118. T.J. Warren went off for 33 points and grabbed five rebounds. Warren enters Sunday's matchup averaging 18.3 points per game, and he's been a major factor in Indiana's recent success. The Pacers have won two straight games and seven of their last eight to stay within shouting distance of Milwaukee in the Central Division.

However, Indiana has struggled mightily against the Trail Blazers recently. In fact, the Pacers are just 1-9 in their last 10 meetings against Portland.

How to make Pacers vs. Blazers picks

The model has simulated Trail Blazers vs. Pacers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over.

So who wins Blazers vs. Pacers? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pacers vs. Blazers spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.